NGOs, Assemblies of God Ghana supports Sokode-Ando with potable drinking water  

By Caleb Kuleke

Sokode-Ando (V/R), July 21, GNA- Nissi Care Group in collaboration with Theosalt Ministries International and the Assemblies of God, Ghana has commissioned a mechanised borehole for the chiefs and people of Sokode-Ando in the Ho Municipality of the Volta region.

The construction of the facility was facilitated by the Theosalt Ministries International, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) and the Assemblies of God, Ghana, and was funded by Nissi Care Group, a non-profit organisation (NGO) of Houston, Texas in the United States of America.

The facility was executed at a total cost of Gh¢46,000.00 and would serve the people of Sokode-Ando and its environs and help solve the water challenges that has bedeviled the community.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, who joined in the commissioning of the facility, thanked Nissi Care Group, Theosalt Ministries International and the Assemblies of God, Ghana for the effort to address the water need of the people.

He said the government was doing its best to improve the lives of the people, however, government alone could not shoulder all the challenges in the various sectors, so the need for collaborators to supplement government’s effort.

The Minister said the project was dear to his heart because, “water is life” and that anybody who supported people with water, was protecting and supporting their lives.

Reverend Godson K. Bodzah, Head Pastor, Evangelical Central Chapel of the Assemblies of God, Ghana in Ho-Ahoe, also commended Nissi Care Group for their love and care which, he said resulted in the construction of the facility.

He said the idea to provide the community with good drinking water was birthed by the management of Theosalt Ministries International after the commencement of a new church within the community.

“Beloved ones in the Lord, I would like to take this opportunity to express my appreciation to Nissi Care Group who single handedly took the cost of the construction of this project,” he said.

Reverend Bodzah who is the Chief Executive Officer of the Theosalt Ministries International thanked the chiefs and people of Sokode-Ando for providing the land and his congregants for their remarkable contribution and support to making the project a success.

He asked the chiefs and elders to form a committee to manage the facility for sustainability and to open a bank account for savings of proceeds that would be generated for future maintenance of the facility.

Madam Sandra Buchanan of Nissi Care Group, said they were grateful to God for blessing them to bless others, and that social intervention was one of their ways of reaching out to people with the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Reverend Albert Akuamoah, the Regional Treasurer of Assemblies of God, Ghana, commended the Theosalt Ministries International and the Nissi Care Group for the initiative, and noted that the church believed in holistic development of humankind.

Mr Innocent Bedzrah, a member of the community, thanked Nissi Care Group, Theosalt Ministries International and the Assemblies of God, Ghana for the support and appealed to them to help repair the old one that had broken down for years.

