Banzy Banero’s ‘Hosanna’ makes debut on musical charts in 24 countries 

By Simon Asare

Accra, July 31, GNA – Rising Ghanaian Afrobeats star Banzy Banero has had his “Hosanna” hit single enter the musical charts in 24 countries around the world.

The Tiktok-enhanced hit song, which is currently one of the most streamed songs on Audiomack in Ghana, has made significant strides on various streaming platforms.

Since its release a few weeks ago, the song has been climbing up on Audiomack streaming charts in the United States of America, Spain, Greece, the Netherlands, Italy, Portugal, and Poland, among others.

Distributed by Yve Digital, the song has surpassed over five million streams across various streaming platforms, including Boomplay, Spotify, and Apple Music, among others.

Banzy Banero’s recent success with his official debut single of the year has transformed him from an up-and-coming musician to one of the fastest-rising singers in Ghana.

Born Francis Nii Ayitiah, Banzy Banero has become an inspiration for many upcoming artists who look to secure their first breakthrough, especially through the use of social media.

GNA

