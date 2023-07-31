Shatta Wale rallies support for Michy’s new release 

By Stanley Senya

Accra, July 31, GNA – Multiple award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale, has rallied the support of his fans to stream his ex-fiancé’s new single titled “Hustle”.

In a Twitter post-Shatta, Wale quoted Michy’s song, adding that his followers should support her.

He said: “Anyone who can sing the song from the beginning to the end would receive GH₵2,000 cash.

Michy expressed gratitude by also replying that she has made it in life after Shatta Wale quoted her tweet.

Shatta and Michy were in a relationship for eight years with one son and got divorced in 2019.

She met Shatta Wale when she was 17 years old.

Michy is an entrepreneur and has been featured in several songs and music videos with Shatta Wale.

After her single “spend di money,” she came into the limelight and was featured in several TV series.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

