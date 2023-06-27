2023 Ghana Football Awards: Mohammed Kudus adjudged Footballer of the Year 

Accra, June 26, GNA – Ghana Black Stars and Ajax star Mohammed Kudus won the Footballer of the Year award at the fifth edition of the Ghana Football Awards.



The awards ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Centre witnessed honours conferred on thriving football stars as well as legends who contributed their quota to the development of Ghanaian football.



Kudus, who had a stellar season with the Dutch giants, beat off competition from Genk’s Joseph Paintsil and RC Lens’ Salis Abdul Samed to win the top award on the night.



The Ajax star who scored goals in the season takes over from Alexander Djiku, who won the award during the fourth edition of the annual awards ceremony.



On the local front, Medeama SC coach Evans Adotey won the Best Coach of the Year, while Moses Armah Parker, also of Medeama, won the Club CEO of the Year.



The Best Male Team of the Year went to league winners Medeama SC, while Ampem Darkoa also won the Best Female Team of the Year.



Full list of winners:



Men’s Coach of the Year — Evans Adotey (Medeama SC)



Club CEO of the Year — Moses Armah (Medeama SC)



Living Legend Awards

Sir Sam Jonah



Alberta Sackey (Ex-Black Queens Captain)



Women’s Coach of the Year — Joe Nana Adarkwa (Ampem Darkoa Ladies)



Male Team of the Year — Medeama SC



Female Team of the Year — Ampem Darkoa Ladies



Special Fan(s) of the Year — Die Hard Supporters Union



Goalkeeper of the Year — Felix Kyei (Medeama SC)



Goal Queen of WPL — Princess Owusu (Fabulous Ladies)



Goal King of GPL — Abednego Tetteh (Bibiani Goldstars)



Best Goal of the Year — Eric Serge Zeze (Asante Kotoko)



Most Vibrant Club on Social Media — Asante Kotoko



Thumbs up Award — Robert Tetteh Coleman (Wembley Sports Complex)



Odartey Lamptey Future Star Award — Ernest Appiah Nuamah (FC Nordsjaelland)



Home-based Women’s Footballer of the Year — Mary Amponsah (Ampem Darkoa Ladies)



Home-based Men’s Footballer of the Year — Sampson Eduku (Tamale City)



Best African International — Victor Oshimen (SSC Napoli/Nigeria)



Women’s Footballer of the Year — Blessing Shine Agbomadzi (ASFAR, Morocco)



Footballer of the Year — Kudus Mohammed (Ajax)

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

