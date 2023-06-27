Ghana Boxing Authority suspends boxing promoter Ntiamoah for two years   

Accra, June 26, GNA – The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has withdrawn the licence and suspended boxing promoter and manager Alex Ntiamoah for two years.

This was announced in a statement released on Monday, June 26, 2023, after the GBA found Mr Ntiamoah guilty of serious misconduct, disrespect, and insubordination together with Splendid Boxing Promotions.

According to the statement, Mr Ntiamoah and Splendid Boxing Promotions went ahead to organise a bout at the Seconds Out Boxing Gyms despite the ban on drumming and noise-making by the Ga State.

“In accordance with Article 21 Clause (b) of the Rules and Regulations governing professional boxing in Ghana, which states that: All licences are required to adhere strictly to the provisions enshrined in this ethical code of conduct and the rules and regulations that follow, the breach of which shall attract any of the following sanctions according to the severity of the offence,” the statement said.

The GBA in the statement also revealed that Mr. Ntiamoah had been advised to move the event out of Accra after a meeting, but was shocked by his decision to hold the bout in Accra.

“Both the GBA and some opinion leaders of Ga State were shocked to have witnessed him (Ntiamoah) stage the unsanctioned and unapproved boxing event at the Seconds Out Boxing Gym on Sunday, May 28, 2023, to display his gross disrespect and indiscipline to the Ga State and GBA,” the statement said.

