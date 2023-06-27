Joanita Borteye wins SHEROES Season One Table Tennis Competition 

By Rihana Adam

Accra, June 26, GNA – Joanita Borteye from the R. Star Table Tennis Club emerged winner of the SHEROES Season One Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) competition played at the Hathiramani Hall of the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Over twenty female players took part in the first edition of the SHEROES competition aimed at promoting and encouraging more young ladies in the sport and also for the upcoming Accra2023 Africa Games to be staged in Ghana in March 2024.

She defeated Cynthia Kwabi Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) Table Tennis Club (TTC), 6-4 to win the first place, with Hilda Agbottah Asare of GIS TTC picking the third position.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, she expressed joy for winning the competition, adding that “I want to use this opportunity to thank the organisers, referees, my coach and all the officials for this success, without them I wouldn’t have gotten this win.

“I am very happy and may God bless them all.

“I hope and pray to continue with my winning ways next week. My aim is to make my country proud in the future,” she added.

GNA

