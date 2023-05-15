Sekyere South District pursues development of tourist attraction sites 

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Agona (Ash), May 15, GNA-The Sekyere South District Assembly is engaging stakeholders, including the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and investors, to harness the tourism potential in the area.

Ms Catherine Reckling, the District Chief Executive (DCE), said the idea was to put in good shape some identified key tourism-related, historical and interesting sites, to generate employment and revenue for the people.

They include the Bonko Sacred Cave, Dawu Stone, the 300-year-old Yentumi Tree, the geological source of the Afram River, and an abandoned residence of the late Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first President, among others.

Ms Reckling, in a meeting with officials of the GTA at Agona, said tourism was one of the fastest-growing sectors of the global economy.

In the face of the global economic recession and related negative impact on developing countries such as Ghana, tourism continues to post a positive outlook given the many visitors who travel to explore tourist sites, the DCE noted.

The District Assembly, she said, had found the need to take advantage of the unique eco and heritage tourism prospects the area had for sustainable growth.

“Sekyere South has so much to tell and show the world of what nature has bequeathed us,” she observed.

Mr Frederick Adjei-Rudolph, the Regional GTA Director, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, after an inspection of the tourist sites in the district, said the Authority would not relent in giving technical support to the Assembly on how those sites could be developed to an appreciable standard.

Tourism, according to him, was an area which could help develop the local economy to enhance the livelihood of the people if given the needed attention.

Nana Opoku Agyemang Brefo, the Chief of Bepoase, applauded officials of the GTA and District Assembly for the steps being taken to drive tourism development and promotion of the area.

