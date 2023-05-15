Mentally challenged man attacks two police officers at Sefwi-Wiawso 

By Alex Baah Boadi

Sefwi-Wiawso(WN/N), May 15, GNA-The swift intervention of an Immigration officer AICOII Nurideen Abdul Ganuew, saved the lives of two police officers who were attacked by an alleged mentally challenged man in Wiawso.

An eyewitness told the GNA that, the two officers were attacked when they tried to rescue worshipers and people on the streets who had closed from church service.

The two police officers went to the scene after a distress call to rescue the people at the Anglican school park near the Wiawso district police command only to be attacked by the mentally challenged man.

The source said the man believed to have escaped from a prayer camp at Sefwi-Ewiase had in his possession a pestle, catapult and a knife and attacked the two police officers who had gone to the scene with guns.

The Immigration officer, upon seeing the police officers laying unconscious on the ground, sensed danger as the mentally challenged man tried to pick the policeman’s rifle from the ground, but the immigration officer managed to pick up the rifle before the mentally challenged man could pick it.

The warning shot from the immigration officer did not deter the mentally challenged man as he kept moving towards the immigration officer, but the officer was able to overpower him and subsequently arrested him.

After the arrest, a sharp knife, a locally manufactured catapult and a pestle which he used to attack the policemen were retrieved from him.

The Police officers and the mentally challenged man were however taken to the Wiawso Government Hospital for treatment.

A formal complaint was lodged at the Wiawso district police command with the retrieved K-47 rifle handed over to the police for further investigations.

The police however declined to comment on the incident, but GNA sources indicate that the police have invited the family of the mentally challenged man and the head of the prayer camp at Sefwi-Ewiase for interrogation.

Some eyewitnesses commended the Immigration officer for his yeoman’s job and called for his promotion for his professionalism and efforts in managing the situation.

