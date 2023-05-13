NDC Greater Accra Regional Chairman predicts a win 2024 victory

By Lawrencia Akoto Frempong

Tema, May 13, GNA – Mr. Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has stated that the party will win the 2024 general elections and gain significant parliamentary representation.

Mr Ashie Moore told Ghana News Agency that the Greater Accra Region is a stronghold for the party and that it will retain the majority of seats in parliament.

He asked Tema Central Constituency delegates to conduct the poll peacefully and to vote for qualified candidates.

In an interview, Nana Boakye Adarkwah Yiadom, Constituency Vice Chairman, told Ghana News Agency that they anticipate to complete voting at 4:00 p.m.

He also stated that there were some disagreements among the delegates, but that have been settled, and that he is looking for a peaceful process.

GNA

