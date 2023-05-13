NDC elections: Names of some delegates allegedly missing in Tema West voter list

By Ruth Dery

Tema, May 13, GNA – Some Tema West Constituency delegates have alleged that their names are missing from the delegate list that empower them to participate in the ongoing voting process.

Around noon, some of the delegates from the Sakumono and Djata-Bu branches said they noticed that their names were missing from the published delegates list.

Mr. Christian Dela Afetor, NDC Communications Officer (Tema West Constituency), explained to the Ghana News Agency that the constituency had a documented delegate list which it prepared, and that with agreement from various aspirants, the list was now only used as a backup to the list presented nationally to the EC to ensure that no one was disenfranchised.

“In order to ensure that no delegate is disenfranchised, the aspirants have agreed that the names of delegates from various branches that are not on the Electoral Commission’s list can be cross-checked with those of the constituency to ensure that every delegate votes.”

Mr. Kingsley Addo was disappointed when he realised his name had been left out of the queue.

“I’m not sure why my name isn’t on the list, but I’m hoping to vote before I leave,” he explained.

Mr. John Nunu, the Tema West Electoral Officer, also stated that 407 delegates voted between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

He urged all delegates to be patient and wait their turn to vote.

