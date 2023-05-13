NPP should be ready for real overdrive in 2024 – Fiifi Kwetey

By Priscilla Oye Ofori

Accra, May 13, GNA – Mr Fiifi Kwetey, General Secretary, National Democratic Congress (NDC), has asked the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to be ready for a real over drive in the 2024 general election.

Mr Kwetey, who was monitoring the Korley Klottey Constituency elections, described the Party’s primaries as so far, so good and said the 2024 general election would be interesting and asked the NPP to prepare for an “overdrive “ election.

The General Secretary said the primaries were important for preparations towards the 2024 election.

“Once we know who the leader of the Party is going to be, we know who majority of our parliamentary candidates are going to be, the Party now gets into the business of strategising towards 2024,” he stated.

Parliamentary aspirants for the Korle Klottey Constituency are Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings, Madam Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy and Nii John Coleman.

GNA

