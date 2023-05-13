EC withholds counting of ballots until 1600 hours

By Edward Williams

Ho, May 13, GNA – The Electoral Commission has said it will not count the ballots in the Guan Constituency in the Oti Region until the primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will have ended nationwide at 1600 hours.

Voting in the constituency ended at 1246 hours, but Mr Godswell Agbo, the Guan Constituency Communication Officer of the NDC indicated that the Electoral Commission would not count the ballots until voting ends at 1600 hours.

Mr Fred Agbenyo, Mr Peter Abomah and Madam Rita Ama Wurapah are contesting to represent the Guan enclave in Parliament.

A total of 8,947 delegates are casting their ballot in the Oti Region spanning eight Constituencies.

