Kpotosu wins Ho Central NDC Slot in fierce battle

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, May 14, GNA – Mr Edem Kofi Kpotosu has been elected parliamentary candidate for the NDC in the Ho Central Constituency.

He polled 619 of the 2,175 valid votes cast while his closet contender, Dr Robert Doh, got 577.

Raphael Korda came third with 424 votes, followed by Stanley Glate with 391.

Deh, Kasu and Dzamefe polled 90, 38 and 36 votes, respectively.

The election ended at 1700 hours and the results were declared at about 1900 hours to massive jubilation by supporters of Mr Kpotosu.

GNA

