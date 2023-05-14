EC declares John Mahama winner of NDC Presidential Primary 

Accra, May 14, GNA – The Electoral Commission of Ghana has declared former President John Dramani the winner of the National Democratic Congress’ Presidential Primary, held on Saturday, May 13.

Mr Mahama polled 297, 603 votes, representing 98.9 per cent of the valid votes cast to beat Mr Kojo Bonsu, a former chiefexecutive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, who got 3,181 votes, representing 1.1 percent.

Dr Serebour Quaicoe, Director of Electoral Service at the EC, announced the results In the early hours of Sunday, at theParty’s headquarters, in Accra.

Earlier, Mr Bonsu conceded defeat and congratulated MrMahama for running a superior campaign and a deserving victory.

The third contestant, Former Finance Minister Dr KwabenaDuffuor, pulled out of the race on Friday May 12, citing his reservations over the Voter’s Register.

This was after he discontinued a court injunction petition that he filed over the matter.

Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the General Secretary, congratulated all the contestants in both the presidential and parliamentary primaries, and the delegates, for their efforts at ensuring a successful and peaceful elections.

He also praised the Electoral Commission for its role in making the elections fair and transparent.

He gave the assurance that all stakeholders of the party will work towards a resounding victory in the 2024 General Election to unseat the ruling New Patriotic Party, after its eight year rule.

Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketsia, the Chairman of the Party, for his part, praised the Ghana Police Service for doing an excellent job at providing security.

More than 300,000 delegates across the country elected their candidates for the next Ghana’s next general election.

GNA

