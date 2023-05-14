NDC Primaries: Dr Halm elected as Parliamentary candidate for Trobu Constituency

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, May 13, GNA—Dr John Kofi Halm has been elected the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary candidate for the Trobu Constituency.

He swept 889 out of 1,917 total votes cast.

His opponents, Emanuel Kojo Mensah and Apostle Elijah Authur polled 776 and 206 votes respectively, while Mr Kwame Olympio returned 46 votes.

The total votes cast were 1,923. Six votes were rejected.

Dr Halm thanked delegates for the confidence reposed in him and assured them that he would lead a united front to win the seat for the NDC in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

“Trobu Constituency has been known to be a very porous constituency and we noticed it during our campaigns. It, therefore, behoves on me to unite all of us, and I believe with wisdom from God above, I’ll be able to accomplish that,” he said.

Mr Kwame Olympio congratulated Dr Halm and thanked delegates for demonstrating love towards the party and coming out in their numbers to vote.

He said Dr Halm was a worthy candidate to win the parliamentary seat for the NDC and pledged to support him in any capacity to make that a reality.

Mr Olympio said the NDC could win the 2024 General elections if the party remained united and urged members to put aside their parochial interests and join forces for victory in 2024.

GNA

