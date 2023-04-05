Keta Port and Harbour construction is not political fiasco – Mr Alexander Adusei

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR) April 5, GNA – Mr Alexander Adusei, Executive Director of Keta Port and Harbour in the Volta region, denied allegations that the Port project’s construction is a political fiasco.

He said the project was being championed by Ghana Port and Harbours Authority (GPHA) and that it was a long-term plan to bring development to Keta.

Commenting on issues surrounding the project, Mr Adusei said the move was not part of the Nana Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration’s manifesto to construct harbour at Keta “so no NDC Parliamentarian in Volta and Oti has ever requested my presence in Parliament to ask if the project was ongoing or done when l was appointed.”

Mr Adusei who was speaking with Togbi Joachim Acolatse, the ‘Dufia’ of Kedzi, revealed that the project is a GPHA project, adding that they had budgeted and negotiated with some foreign entities for it.

He debunked allegations that the construction of the harbour project and his appointment as an Executive Director was just a mere political move, and that would not be constructed.

He said feasibility studies had been completed, while the construction and other important tasks would soon start, explaining that all that could not be done in isolation hence his appointment to serve as a fulcrum for paperwork and others to revolve.

Mr Emmanuel Gemegah, the Keta Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), expressed joy over the announcement and urged residents to keep praying for the Government to do more.

Togbi Joachim Acolatse, the ‘Dufia’ of Kedzi, who invited the port Director for clarification, was happy for the project and called for public assistance since many indigenes would be employed during the constructional phase.

The engagement also formed part of the annual ‘Kedzi Norvikporgbeza’ Easter celebration by the people in the area.

GNA

