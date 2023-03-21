President Akufo-Addo Swears in three new members to the EC Board

Accra, March 20, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Monday appointed three new members to the Board of the Electoral Commission (EC), charging them to bring integrity, professionalism, independence and fairness of mind to the discharge of their duties.

They are Salima Ahmed Tijani; Rev Akua Ofori Boateng; and Dr Peter Appiahene.

At a swearing-in ceremony at the Jubilee House, Accra, the President told the trio that they had come into the office when Ghana sought to bolster its democratic credentials on the African continent.

He said it was the quality of their work that would reassure Ghanaians, who go to the next polls in 21 months, that the country’s democratic system of governance would be properly nurtured by an electoral system that allowed their voices to be plainly and loudly heard.

Emphasizing the importance of credible elections, President Akufo-Addo pointed out that the count, the collation and the declaration of results “cannot and should not be more important than the sacred, God-given right of a citizen casting his or her ballot.”

“I have said it before, and I will repeat it. Elections are about those who cast the vote, not those who count, not those who supervise, not those who transmit, and not those who declare. The heart of the democratic process is giving effect to the choices made by those who cast the vote,” he stressed.

The President expressed confidence in the new EC members and enjoined them to bring integrity, professionalism and independence and fairness of mind to the discharge of their duties.

He asked them to be guided by past events, saying, “Remember that, now more than ever, every single decision you take will be scrutinized to the letter.”

President Akufo-Addo reminded them that they would find no “honeymoon period,” or be afforded the chance to settle into their numerous responsibilities, as they began work.

“I have, nevertheless, confidence in your abilities to surmount the hurdles before you. Each of you has excelled in your areas of focus and you possess the requisite qualifications to deliver and meet the considerable expectations of the Ghanaian people,” he said.

The President implored them to resist anyone who attempted to cow them into submission.

They should uphold the aspirations of Ghanaians at all material times.

“Indeed, let no one try to cow you into submission. On the contrary, let the expectation of the Ghanaian people spur you on to great heights, and, above all, work so that the will of the Ghanaian people is upheld,” he said.

Dr Appiahene, on behalf of the trio, expressed gratitude to the President for the confidence reposed in them.

He said they were aware of the massive responsibility ahead of them and gave the assurance that they would leverage their expertise to build a robust, free, fair and transparent electoral system for the country.

“We are poised to deliver,” he said.

GNA

