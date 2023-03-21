President swears in NCCE Deputy Chairperson, two members

Accra, March 20, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sworn into office Mr Victor K. Brobbey as the Deputy Chairperson of the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE).

He has also inducted Messrs. Simon Ofori Ametepey and Bright Kwabla Agbodeka as members of the Board of the Commission.

At a short ceremony at the Jubilee House, Accra on Monday congratulated them on their appointments and charged them to live up to the constitutional obligations required of the Commission and to educate and encourage the citizenry to always defend the constitution.

They should build a strong culture of awareness among Ghanaians of their civic responsibilities and duties, insisting, that that had become expedient “especially at this time when irresponsible elements within the body politic are calling for the overthrow of the constitutional order.”

The President described as irrelevant, the call by some for the abolition of the Commission on the premise that the institution had outlived its usefulness.

He stated that since its establishment 30 years ago, the Commission had done its part in helping Ghanaians recognize the importance of their freedoms and civic rights, “even though it could still do much better in this regard.”

“I am of a different opinion…I believe the NCCE continues to be relevant and still has an important role to play in helping us establish a culture of awareness in our country,” he stressed.

President Akufo-Addo however pointed out that the NCCE ought to be sensitive to the demands made in several quarters for the amendment, wholesale or limited, to the Fourth Republican Constitution.

“Without prejudging the outcome of the national debate on this all-important matter, I can only say for now that there is a need for caution for all of us, by all of us, in calling into question the constitution which has provided the bedrock for the longest uninterrupted free governance of our otherwise turbulent history,” he said.

The President assured the Commission that the Government would not interfere with its independence as stipulated in the 1992 Constitution.

” I assure you of the Government’s recognition of the independence of the NCCE. I need not remind you that all of you are not subject to the control of any authority in the performance of your function including myself as the head of the Executive.

“At the same time, I would urge you to pursue stakeholder consultation for the successful fulfilment of the Commission’s mandate,” he said.

Government, the President stated, would continue to provide the needed resources to enable the commission effectively carry out its role in national development.

Mr Brobbey thanked the President for the opportunity to serve the nation and pledged to deliver on their mandate and promote the course of constitutional democracy in the country.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

