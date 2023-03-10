Apostle appeals for university in Akuapem South Municipality 

By Alex Ofori Agyekum

Shalom-Otiakrom (E/R), March 10, GNA – Apostle Kadmiel E.H. Agbelenyoh, Missionary in charge of the Seven Day Theocratic World Congregation has appealed to the government for the establishment of a university in the Akuapem South Municipality in the Eastern Region.

He said the area had produced a few WASSCE students who would have wished to stay within the vicinity to further their education, but they were compelled to do so in the cities, where hostel accommodation becomes a problem.

Apostle Agbelenyoh made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency when he organised an outreach programme for the school children at Shalom-Otiakorm, near Aburi in the Eastern Region.

He said education had been his prime focus and as such, he founded his first school, which comprised of pre-school, primary, junior and senior high schools in 1988 to serve over 50 communities.

Apostle Agbelenyoh also said in his quest to perpetuate the objective of providing further education to the teeming youth in the deprived communities, he established the Theocracy Senior High School with nine students in 2004 who were all girls.

“The school gained its full recognition and approval from the Ghana Education Service and the first WASSCE candidates who wrote in 2015 performed creditably. The academic performance of the school has improved remarkably and the 2022 WASSCE result was well over 85 per cent,” he stated.

He said the school had produced 869 graduates and some were in higher positions in the Police Service, the military and the Immigration Service while others could be found in reputable institutions of learning across the country and in the diaspora.

Apostle Agbelenyoh said currently the school runs home economics, general arts, business and general science as approved programmes.

Mr. Lawrence Asibe, the Deputy Education Director of Akuapim South Municipality who participated in the event urged parents and guardians to pay serious attention to the education of their children by providing them their learning materials.

Dr. Raphel Kafui, a Lecturer at GIMPA commended Apostle Agbelenyoh for the construction of school structures in the communities and appealed to non-governmental organization and philanthropists to support his effort with the provision of potable water, dormitory blocks and means of transportation.

GNA

