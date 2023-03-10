Tema West MP organizes health screening for constituents 

By Ruth Dery

Tema, March 10, GNA-Mr. Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, Member of Parliament for Tema West Constituency has organised a free medical treatment and screening for residents to promote access to health care facilities.

In collaboration with Kusudi International (USA), the Municipal Health Directorate, and Tema Polyclinic, Mr Ahenkorah explained that the initiative was a conscious effort to make available experts to assist in the health delivery system in the country.

He noted that health professionals from Kusudi International Incorporation collaborated with the Tema Polyclinic in accessing, diagnosing, and treating diseases or conditions affecting the feet and limbs of adults within the Tema West Municipality.

Dr. Mercy Owusu Obrempong, Tema West Municipal Health Director told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the free medical treatment programme said the screening covered areas such as neurosurgery, physiotherapy, podiatry and bro-bono medical services.

She said one major cause of inequity in access to health services was the cost associated with obtaining health care and inability of disadvantaged people to pay.

“The initiative is to help reduce financial barriers and provide free consultation and free drugs to patients present at the clinic for the screening” she said.

Dr Nia Irene Mensah, Doctor of Physical Therapy Associate Professor and founder of Kusudi International Incorporation revealed that the collaboration was in line with the organization’s objectives which is to support countries around the world by providing medical treatment and screening for patients with muscles, and joints or nerve problems.

“We have diagnosed a lot so far with low back pain and leg pain. We ask patients a few questions and examine them by offering some massages to find spots of pain and allow them stretch or make a few movements,” he said.

Dr. Mensah advised Ghanaians to sleep comfortably and look out for posture and movement especially during rest after work.

She urged that individuals frequently massage areas of pain and exercise regularly, concentrating more on movement at the back to keep fit and ease back pain.

GNA

