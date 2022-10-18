Eight communities appeal for bridge to link them to Dambai 

By Kingsley Mamore

Tamanja-Abongo (O/R) Oct. 18, GNA – Eight farming communities in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region have appealed to the authorities and government to help construct a bridge over river “Kagyakaburi” to link the communities with the Municipal capital, Dambai.

The communities are Abongo No1, Pumpi, Wulubu, Yariga NO1, Yariga NO2, Ofosu, Kanyetin and Tamanja.

The communities said the construction of a bridge over “Kajakaburi” river would help to restore social and economic activities, which had come to a standstill in the area.

Obor Tamanja Uje, headman of the community, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during a visit that, bags of beans, cassava dough, yams and other foodstuff were locked up in the area as a result of the predicament.

The Chief called on the Krachi East Assembly to remedy the situation to save the farmers.

Madam Mary Ngambe, a resident of Abongo No1, told GNA that pregnant, sick people and nursing mothers had not been spared as several lives had been lost while others had miscarriages due to the several potholes and poor road network.

Mr Sampson Putan, a resident, said motorcycle riders who use alternative longer and dangerous routes due to the nature of the road, had usually ended in accidents, resulting in loss of lives and many injuries.

Some other community members called for swift action to save the situation.

