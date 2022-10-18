 Public Procurement Authority receives commendation  

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, Oct. 18, GNA – Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, has commended the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) for its efforts at training key stakeholders before rolling out the Electronic Procurement System.

The training, he said, was in the right direction and extolled the Authority for leaving no stone unturned in getting all the public institutions across the sixteen (16) regions enrolled on the system.

The Minister, speaking at a ceremony of the roll-out implementation of Ghana’s e-Procurement System training in Ho in the Volta region, said the programme formed a significant part of the government’s agenda in transforming the economy through digitalization.

Dr Letsa said he was glad that the digitalisation agenda was extended to the Public Procurement Authority as it would ensure business confidence and value for money in the procurement of goods, works and services for national development.

The Minister said the implementation of the e-Procurement System was to help reduce the incidence of corruption in the procurement process to the barest minimum if not to eradicate it.

He said a chunk of government revenue was used for procurement of goods, services and works, thus if “we are able to improve on the management of the procurement process, reducing human interface, we are bound to enjoy immense associated benefits as a nation.”

Mr Kwame Prempeh, Deputy Chief Executive Officer for the PPA, said the system aimed at digitalising all public procurement systems to enhance transparency and judicious use of public funds.

He said the system would help reduce the use of paper, increase efficiency in the public procurement process and allow more suppliers to participate because suppliers would have access to any tender that was published.

The Deputy CEO said the system would ensure value for money because there would be more responses to tender, reduce costs associated with printing tender and contract documents and evaluation, among others.

Some participants, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency, were very happy about the training, saying the knowledge and skills they acquired would help in the delivery of their duties.

They were taught how to create an electronic tender, invite suppliers electronically, do the tender opening, tender evaluation, and contract administration, among others.

GNA

