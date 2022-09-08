No importation of alcohol to Qatar during world cup – CEO  

Doha, Qatar, Sept. 8, GNA – Nasser Al Khater Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup Qatar 2022 has said fans will not be allowed to bring into Qatar any form of alcohol during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“You would not be allowed to take your whiskey, or any alcohol in your bag into the country. They would be seized at the airport,” Al Khater in an answer to a question posed by the international media during a press conference on Thursday in Doha, Qatar.

He however noted that there was no ban on consumption of alcohol during the 2022 global event saying, “alcohol would be sold at designated areas”.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Al Khater said there were many misconceptions about the issue of alcohol at the world cup, but to clear the air there would be sale of alcohol during the world cup.

“Alcohol would be sold at the stadium, fan zones, designated hotels and other liencensed places.

“At the stadium alcohol would be sold three before the match and one hour after the match, per FIFA directives.

“So it is not true alcohol would not be allowed in Qatar during the world cup, we have made adequate provisions for that in partnership with FIFA,” the CEO stated.

The subject of alcohol has been one of the most topical issues in the build up to the world cup, following strict Islamic rules on the consumption of alcohol in the country.

There were earlier fears that there would be total ban on the consumption of alcohol during the world cup.

With this development, fans would have the opportunity to consume alcohol during the 29-day football festival.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

