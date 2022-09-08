“We are ready to host the world” – Qatar 

Doha, Qatar, Sept. 8, GNA – Nasser Al Khater Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup Qatar 2022 has said Qatar is ready to host the rest of the world during the biggest football festival in the world.

At a press conference with the international media on Thursday, the CEO said, they were ever ready to host the competition adding that, infrastructure was complete and all they were waiting for was the icing on the cake.

“You can see for yourselves, the road networks have been fixed, the rail system is working all other forms of transportation is ready.

“Our stadiums are ready, and we are commissioning the last one tomorrow and I can say we are ready to give the world a beautiful experience.

“We have also made adequate provisions for accommodation for fans who would come to the world cup. There are hotels, apartments and other forms of accommodation capable of meeting the pockets of everyone.

“All I can say is the this is an arab world cup, this is the first world cup in the Middle East and we shall give the world the best of experience,” he added.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar would be played between November and early parts of December.

GNA

