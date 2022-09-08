“Let’s regain our lost glory” – Aduana Supporters call on players 

By Robert Tachie Menson

Dormaa Ahenkro, Sept. 8, GNA – Mr. Kwadwo Adjei, Chairman, Aduana Supporters Union (ASU), on Thursday asked players of Aduana Football Club to put in extra efforts to enable them to win this season’s league, assuring them of massive support.

Recounting the unusual, bitter experience that had befallen the supporters union and the team’s management during last season’s play offs, he said the Union had held meetings with the club’s patron and bank roller, Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyemang Badu II, the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area and President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs who assured them of his full support and helped resolve all differences.

“The meeting brought understanding and resolved matters which became a stumbling block to our task of loyally offering dedicated support to the team. But now we are back, ” he stated.

Mr. Agyei made the remarks at the presentation of 100 packs of bottled water to players, technical team of Aduana Football Club after the team’s training at Nana Agyemang Badu II Sports Stadium in Dormaa Ahenkro.

The Chairman reiterated the Union’s commitment to support the team and called on all supporters to troop to the Nana Agyemang Badu I Sports Stadium in Dormaa Ahenkro to support the team against Hearts of Oak come Sunday against in the season’s opening duel.

He thanked the supporters in diaspora in US, Spain, Italy and Germany for extending assistance in various ways to the club.

GNA

