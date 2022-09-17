Hunger Project partners Latter-Day Saints to improve nutrition, food security

By Emelia B. Addae

Koforidua, Sept. 17, GNA – The Hunger Project – Ghana, in collaboration with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, has launched a project to improve nutrition and food security in Ghana.

The project, titled; “Improving Food Security, WASH, and Nutrition in Ghana,” was jointly inaugurated by Mr Samuel E. Afrane, the Country Director, Hunger Project-Ghana, and Dr Arko Akoto-Ampaw, the Medical Director, Eastern Regional Hospital.

Mr Afrane said the intervention would boost food production, promote dry season farming, and improve food storage.

It would also enhance dietary behaviours, promote positive water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) practices, and increase revenue production.

The project is being carried out at the Baware and Dominase Epicenters of The Hunger Project in the Okere and Fanteakwa North districts, with financing from the Latter-Day Saints, totalling $468,404.20.

This marks the fifth interactive programme between the Hunger Project-Ghana and the Latter-Day Saints, which began in 2017, to improve WASH and nutrition in the communities.

As part of the launch, the project presented five motorbikes to the Ghana Health Service and the Department of Environmental Health and Sanitation to support their health care outreach and environmental monitoring.

It also provided Veronica buckets, liquid soaps, and sanitary towels to basic schools in the recipient epicentres.

Mr Afrane urged them to secure their motorcycles to prevent theft and maintain them to serve the intended purpose.

Mr John Donkor, the Acting Eastern Regional Coordinating Director, said the government was aware of the contributions by stakeholders like the Hunger Project-Ghana and the Latter-Day Saints in complementing its efforts at enhancing living standards.

He said the Government would continue to provide an enabling environment for civil society organisations and other stakeholders to function effectively.

Mr Francis Osei Mensah, the Project Coordinator, said the intervention was expected to increase crop yields, reduce the number of households with moderate or severe hunger, increase potable water sources and sanitation facilities, and the percentage of women receiving antenatal care.

The Hunger Project is a non-profit organisation dedicated to eradicating hunger and poverty by developing sustainable, grassroots, and women-centred initiatives in communities worldwide.

