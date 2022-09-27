Effia-Kwesimintim Municipal Assembly engages residents  

Seth Danquah

Effia (W/R), Sept. 27, GNA – The Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly (EKMA) in the Western Region has begun engaging residents in the Municipality as part of efforts to enhance grassroot participation in the decision-making process of the Assembly.

In collaboration with some Assembly Members and Heads of Departments, the Assembly met with the Race-Course, Tadisco-West and East Adientem residents to deliberate on some issues relating to the development needs of the various areas.

Mr Kojo Acquah, Municipal Chief Executive of EKMA, who made this known in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, expressed the Assembly’s resolve to meet the remaining resident’s associations within the Municipality for discussions in the ensuing months.

He said the Assembly, as an implementer of Government’s policies at the grassroots, continued to translate policy intentions into actions which had brought progress in the area of employment, agriculture, roads infrastructure, security and all other critical sectors of the Municipality.

For him, development was a process and not an event and as such reiterated the commitment of the Assembly to deepening decentralization for the people to feel part of the development process.

“We continuously open our doors for partnerships to confront the issues that have long bedeviled our growth”, he stated.

Mr Acquah said his vision was to ensure peaceful co-existence, wealth creation through good governance and the spread of development evenly and fairly across the Municipality.

In that regard, he said the Assembly would continue to engage all stakeholders in a broader and effective consensus building as far as decision-making was concerned.

“We will continue to actively rely on your support, as we have been doing over the years and encourage others to also get on board in our development agenda. I believe in EKMA’s immense potential for greatness”, he said.

