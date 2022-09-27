It was an improved performance, but we still have work to do – Coach Zerbo 

By Yussif Ibrahim/Emmanuel Ofosu

Kumasi, Sept. 27, GNA – Head Coach of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club, Seydou

Zerbo has praised his players for an improved performance in their match against arch rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Stadium last Sunday.

He however admitted that there was more work to be done to make the team formidable.

“We still need to work on our finishing, you saw that we had a lot of chances

but unfortunately, we could not use them, but we would go back and work in order to utilise our chances in subsequent games,” he told the media at his post-match interview.

Asante Kotoko was a delight to watch at the Baba Yara Stadium when they hosted Accra Hearts of Oak in their match week three encounter.

Despite failing to secure all the three points at stake, most fans who literally chased away the players upon their elimination from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League a week earlier, applauded the players for a dominant performance.

They were of the firm belief that if the team could maintain or even improve on yesterday’s performance, they stood a better chance of successfully defending the league title they won last season.

According to Coach Zerbo, he saw a good game which was an upgrade on the RC Kadiogo match which left many supporters disappointed.

He assured the fans of the commitment of the technical team to build a strong squad that would make them proud in all competitions the club was competing in.

Asked if the absence of key players who won the league last season would affect his title ambition, he responded that those players had played their part and it was his responsibility to bring the best out of the available materials.

He said majority of the current squad were new players from different clubs and that it would take some time to blend them to achieve the desired results, adding that they were making progress from what he had seen so far.

GNA

