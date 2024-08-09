Mahama reiterates commitment to construct Bolgatanga airport, multipurpose stadium  

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Bolgatanga, Aug 8, GNA – Former President John Dramani Mahama has reiterated his commitment to construct the longstanding Bolgatanga airport when elected president in the December 2024 polls.

Additionally, he has promised to also construct a multipurpose ultramodern sports stadium in the region as part of his agenda to unearth talents for the nation, create jobs and boost the local economy.

Speaking during an engagement with stakeholders in the Bolgatanga Central constituency as part the first phase of his 2024 election campaign tour, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader said the NDC believed in consolidating the infrastructure gains to open the country particularly the underserved areas for accelerated and sustained development.

The processes for the construction of the airport for the Upper East Region begun in the late 1970s and early 1980s, where about 2,8853.72 hectares of land was earmarked at Anateem, a suburb of the Sumbrungu community in the Bolgatanga Municipality, for the project.

Several technical evaluations and feasibility studies have been done on the site to ascertain the suitability of the place for the airport project.

However, despite several promises, successive governments have not been able to bring the project to fruition after more than 30 years, leaving the locals frustrated and disappointed.

However, Mr Mahama noted that it was the NDC that started the airport project initiative and pledged to ensure it was constructed and operationalised.

“We chose the site for the airport, and we are committed to the airport because the people who need to fly to Accra will have to wake up early and drive like crazy to Tamale to be able to catch the flight,” he said.

He dismissed the assertion that an airport in Bolgatanga would not be viable due to its proximity to Tamale, stressing “if we have the airport here (Bolgatanga) we could use both Bolgatanga and Tamale flights.

“The flight from Accra will drop passengers in Tamale and pick Bolgatanga passengers and drop them in Bolgatanga and pick Accra passengers and fly straight to Accra.”

On the stadium, the former President said the idea was part of the 2020 manifesto of the party to build a multipurpose stadium with the necessary facilities in all regions that did not have a modern sports stadium.

“We stand by that all regions that do not have modern sports stadia will be prioritised.

“We know the economy is in a mess, but we will prioritise areas that are important to the people and we need sports talents. Sports is a means to create jobs for our young people and there are many talented people here in volleyball, athletics, boxing, and football and if we have a sports stadium, they could practice there,” he indicated.

He said his next government was committed to the ideals of creating enabling opportunities for Ghanaian youth to unearth their God-given talents and urged them not to give up but to give him the nod to lead the country once more.

GNA

