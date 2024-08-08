Mr Kwabena Owusu Aduomi rejoins NPP

By Samuel Ofori Boateng

Kumasi Aug. 08, GNA – Mr Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu, who stood as an independent candidate in the recently held by-elections in the constituency, has rejoined the NPP fold.

Mr Owusu Aduomi would thus, not stand as an independent candidate in the upcoming December elections, but would rather, work to support the NPP to win power in the Ejisu constituency.

This follows a meeting held between Mr Aduomi and the Ashanti Regional Council of Elders of the NPP to settle all issues that influenced the decision of the former Deputy Minister of Roads, to stand as an independent candidate in the by-election occasioned by the death of Dr John Kumah, who was the MP for the area.

In the by-election, Mr Owusu Aduomi lost to the NPP candidate by a very slim margin.

The overwhelming performance by Mr Owusu Aduomi in the by-election prompted the leadership of the party in the region to find a way of bringing him back to the NPP, since he could cause an upset if he is allowed to contest against the party in the December parliamentary elections in the constituency.

The Council of Elders of the party took it upon themselves to intervene to iron out all issues to bring back peace and unity among party members in the constituency.

A source at the camp of Mr Owusu Aduomi confirmed the meeting and the amicable settlement of issues to the Ghana News Agency and said the “meeting was successful.”

GNA

