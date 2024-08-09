Special Prosecutor clears John Mahama, others of bribery in Airbus deal  

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, Aug. 8, GNA – The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) closed its investigations into alleged bribery of high-ranking Ghanaian officials by Airbus SE intermediaries for the supply of military transport aircraft to Ghana between 2009 to 2015.

Mr. Kissi Agyebeng, Special Prosecutor, said at a news conference in Accra on Thursday that the Office found “no evidence” that former President John Mahama and other individuals linked to the investigation were paid bribes for the aircraft purchase.

The Government of Ghana and Airbus SE, a European multinational aerospace business, completed transactions that resulted in the purchase of three military aircraft within the specified period.

However, investigations into the acquisition procedure was fraught with allegations of bribery by intermediaries of the aircraft manufacturer.

Parts of the investigation cited former President John Mahama, his younger brother Samuel Adam Mahama, and others for malfeasance.

Mr. Agyebeng, presenting a report on the investigation, said that the OSP “would not institute criminal proceedings” against any person in connection with the probe.

He said that there was no proof that Mr. Mahama or other officials were “induced” to select Airbus for the aircraft deal.

“The OSP found no evidentiary basis that suggests that former President John Dramani Mahama or any other public official was induced to improperly favour or did improperly favour Airbus in respect of the purchase by the Government of Ghana of military transport aircraft from Airbus.

“Also, the OSP found no evidentiary basis that suggests that Samuel Adam Foster (also known as Samuel Adam Mahama), Philip Sean Middlemiss, and Leanne Sarah Davis received payments from Airbus with the intention of bribing former President John Dramani Mahama or any other public official,” the Special Prosecutor noted.

Mr. Agyebeng added that arrest warrants for Samuel Adam Foster, Philip Sean Middlemiss, Leanne Sarah Davis, and Sarah Furneaux, had been rescinded.

The OSP explained that its investigation commenced in February 2020 and concluded in June 2024, focusing on the individuals mentioned by investigative bodies and courts in the United States and the United Kingdom.

He noted that former President Mahama, who was described as “Government Official 1” by the UK court and “Individual 1” by the US court, was interviewed by the OSP on January 5, 2024, in Accra.

According to the OSP, Mr. Mahama stated, among other things during the interview, that “he never received any bribe or inducement or gained any personal benefit or advantage from the procurement of the aircraft for Ghana.”

The OSP added that “direct communications and meetings between former President Mahama and officials of Airbus to close the deal were actuated by good intentions” on the part of Mr. Mahama.

The Office said, it had since August 8, 2024, notified INTERPOL to withdraw the “Red Notice” in respect of Samuel Adam Foster, Philip Sean Middlemiss, Leanne Sarah Davis, and Sarah Furneaux.

GNA

