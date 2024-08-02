CSOs urge political parties to prioritise NCDs in their manifestos ahead of 2024 election 

By Albert Allotey

Accra, Aug. 02, GNA-Civil society organisations (CSOs) have called on political parties in Ghana to prioritize non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in their manifestos ahead of the 2024 election.

They said the prioritisation of a civil society manifesto on NCDs by the political parties would help allocate adequate funds to accelerate progress on the prevention and control of the diseases.

The CSOs made the call at a Validation Meeting on the Economic Burden of People Living with NCDs organised by the Ghana NCD Alliance (GhNCDA) in Accra.

In a statement issued after the meeting said an estimated 22,000 lives in Ghana could be saved if all the WHO Expanded NCD Best Buys were implemented to accelerate progress on the prevention and controlling of the diseases.

“Countries like Ethiopia, Cambodia, Thailand and Philippines have reformed their alcohol and tobacco tax structure, earmarked revenues to fund their universal health coverage scheme, increased budget allocated for NCDs, and prioritized NCD interventions in primary care,” it stated.

The statement mentioned some of the measures that the political parties should follow as increasing the budgetary allocation for NCDs to strengthen health systems, support health promotion and prevention, early diagnosis and detection, and management to build a resilient healthcare system.

They should commit to exempting the National Health Insurance Fund from the list of statutory funds that are capped.

The statement said the political parties must consider uncapping the National Health Insurance Levy to reduce the increased hardship and the catastrophic out-of-pocket expenditure faced by ordinary Ghanaians.

They should upgrade the healthcare infrastructure in hard-to-reach areas and rural communities and ensure the provision of essential medicines and basic diagnostic equipment to guarantee timely and equitable access to healthcare for all.

It said the parties must implement and enforce regulations on health-harming products such as tobacco (shisha, electronic cigarettes, vapes), alcohol, sugar-sweetened beverages, foods high in saturated fats/trans-fats, and salt to reduce the prevalence of NCDs.

They should adopt sustainable financing mechanisms to address the healthcare financing gaps and challenges faced by the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

“This can be achieved by progressively increasing the taxes on unhealthy products and earmarking the funds to finance health, research and cessation,” the statement said.

The political parties must invest adequately in primary healthcare facilities including Community based Health Planning Services (CHPS), and district hospitals and health facilities to reduce long-distance travel to seek care, and improve early diagnosis and treatment.

“Invest adequately in health literacy and health promotion while implementing and enforcing regulations on the advertisement of alcohol, emerging tobacco products, unhealthy commodities and other substances of abuse to the young people.

The statement called on the political parties to demarcate and reclaim public parks and gardens to enhance physical activity and for other recreational purposes.

“By committing to these recommendations, political parties will not only advance the health and well-being of the Ghanaian population but also reinforce the principles of social justice and human rights as enshrined in the nation’s Constitution,” it stated.

The statement urged for the involvement of people living with NCDs and mental health conditions in policy development and decision-making, which would enhance the relevance and impact of health policies.

“Increased political commitment is essential to achieving quality and accessible universal healthcare for all without exception,” it stated.

