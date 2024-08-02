Akenten Appiah-Menka University community supports ‘Heal the KATH’ project 

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Kumasi, Aug. 02, GNA – Members of the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) community, have donated an amount of GH¢40,000.00 to support the ‘Heal the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH)’ project.

The management donated an amount of GH¢12,000.00, on behalf of the university, while the AMMUSTED branch of the University Teachers Association (UTAG) donated GH¢15,000.00 and the Ghana Association of University Administrators, AMMUSTED branch, donating an amount of GH¢13,000.00.

Professor Isaac Boateng, Pro Vice Chancellor of the University speaking to the media after the presentation, said the amount was realized through the contribution of the members of the various associations and the university community.

He said it was an obligation to support the comprehensive renovation of the largest referral hospital in the northern sector of the country to enable it to provide the needed quality healthcare services to the people, including members of the university community.

Prof. Boateng said the initiative, which was being spearheaded by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, was laudable and needed the support of everybody to ensure the full realization of the project.

He said KATH played a crucial role in healthcare delivery and pledged the university’s continued support to ensure the success of the project.

Dr Charles Baba Campion, Chairman of the AAMUSTED branch of GAUA, said the association was committed to social responsibility initiatives and the ‘Heal the KATH’ project, was a laudable idea which needed the support of members of the association.

He said members of GAUA had always championed and provided support to the needy, and people in deprived communities.

Dr. Campion emphasized the profound significance of KATH in the lives of individuals within the Ashanti Region and beyond and said the association deemed it as an obligation to support to help always improve the operational efficiency of the facility.

Present at the ceremony were Dr Jeff Danquah Boakye, Director of Finance at AAMUSTED, and Mrs. Janet Acheampong Otoo, Treasurer of GAUA and Deputy Director of Finance at AAMUSTED.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

