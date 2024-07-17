University of Ghana launches 5-year strategic plan, 3 policy documents 

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, July 17, GNA – Mrs Mary Chinery-Hesse, Chancellor, University of Ghana (UG), has encouraged members of the University community to ensure the institution “remains the beacon of knowledge, wisdom, and progress” for future generations.

She made the call at the launch of the University’s new five-year Strategic Plan (2024-2029), and three other policy documents, which will guide UG in delivering its mandate.

The additional documents unveiled were the University’s Revised Statutes; Research Strategy, and “Manual on Human Resource Management and Administrative Policies and Procedures”.

The development of a new strategy, according to the University, followed a ten-year strategic plan which elapsed in 2024.

Mrs Chinery-Hesse, speaking at the launch, highlighted the successes of the previous strategic plan, indicating that the new plan would help the University “face the future with “confidence”.

She said the current plan was “timely” as the University positioned itself to respond to challenges and opportunities on the national and global level in the years ahead, describing it as “a call to action” and an affirmation of UG’s commitment to “excellence and service to the nation”.

Commending the brains behind the new strategy, Mrs Chinery-Hesse urged stakeholders of the University to ensure the policy documents attained the objectives outlined.

Prof Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Vice-Chancellor, UG, said the new plan was informed by global trends in higher education, taking into account inclusivity, sustainability, diversity and “stakeholder aspirations”.

“This new strategic plan represents our deep sense of purpose to ensure that we have global impact…it represents our shared vision and commitment to excellence in all spheres of the University’s operation…What is left is for us to put ourselves together for a successful implementation,” she stated.

The UG strategic plan is hinged on the pillars of transformative student experience, impactful research, commitment to faculty and staff, engagement and partnerships, sustainable research mobilisation and stewardship.

Highlighting various themes under the strategy, the Vice-Chancellor said a committee from all four Colleges of the University would ensure implementation of the strategic plan and related documents.

She was impressed with the University increasing its capacity for “groundbreaking research” and achieving national and international visibility over the years.

Justice (Rtd) Sophia Akuffo, described the documents as “a pivotal moment” in the University’s journey.

She said the strategy and policies were not “mere documents” but “blueprints” which would reinforce the Unversity’s core values.

Presenting a background to the development of the four documents, Mrs Emelia Agyei-Mensah, Registrar, UG, said the strategy and policies had gone through “extensive discussions and consultations”.

GNA

