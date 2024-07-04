4 civilians killed in Boko Haram terror attack in Cameroon

YAOUNDE, July 16 (Xinhua/GNA) — Four civilians were killed overnight into Tuesday, after armed militants of the terror group Boko Haram raided a civilian community in Cameroon’s Far North region, according to security and local sources.

The attack took place in Sandawadjiri Village in Mayo-Sava division of the region.

The militants invaded the village and opened fire, when villagers were deep asleep, said an army official in the region, who spoke under condition of anonymity. “They started shooting indiscriminately, killing four civilians and looting property.”

Following the attack, troops pursued the assailants and killed two of them. “Several others escaped with bullet wounds,” the official said.

Boko Haram has been operating in the region since 2014.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

