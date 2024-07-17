Ada College of Education holds 15th congregational ceremony 

By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu

Ada-Foah, July 17, GNA – The Ada College of Education (ADACOE) has held its 15th congregation to graduate 248 newly trained teachers, comprising 155 males and 93 females.

A total of 55 graduates, made up of 32 males and 23 females, attained first class honours in their fields of study.

Professor Prince Boateng, the Principal of the college, commended the teaching and non-teaching staff, whose collective efforts ensured the students had a safe place to undergo their training.

He noted that 131 were awarded Second Class Upper Division degrees, 55 received Second Class Lower Division degrees, and seven attained Third Class.

He encouraged the graduates to consider themselves change agents based on compassion, curiosity, and awareness as they graduated as professional teachers.

He reminded them that there was greater competition for limited job opportunities, so positioning themselves as change agents was very important to propel them on and give them an added advantage.

Dr. Francis Boateng Agyenim, the Chairman of the ADACOE Governing Council, noted that the hard-working staff had made it possible for the institution to maintain its position as one of the top five performers in the Colleges of Education Academic Performance Rankings, adding that the school management aims to secure the first position in the shortest possible time.

Ada College of Education, which is one of the colleges of education in the Greater Accra Region, is situated in Ada Foah, in the Ada East District, and was established in 1965 to train teachers with academic and professional competencies in general, technical, and science education for basic schools in Ghana.

