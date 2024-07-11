Two persons on GHC100,000.00 bail each over alleged car fraud 

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, July 11, GNA - The Dansoman Circuit Court has granted a GHC100,000.00 bail with three sureties each, to two people over alleged abetment of car fraud.

The Court ordered that two out of their sureties each, be public servants earning not less than GHC5,000.00.

The sureties must also be residents within the jurisdiction of the Court and one each must be justified.

David Dompreh Broni, 41, car agent and Evans Nkeboare, alias Kobby, 28, shop attendant/ driver shall report to the Police once every week otherwise determined by the Court, the Court added.

The Court ordered prosecution to file disclosures and witness statements for Case Management Conference to begin on August 7, 2024.

Broni and Nkeboare denied the offence of aiding and abetting six others at large, to commit crime to wit defrauding by false pretense.

Meanwhile Osei Monney, alias Ampadu, 67, pensioner,

Adofo Samuel, 62, shop attendant and four others are on the run.

The Court was told that the complainant is a Public Relations Officer name withheld, staying at Tema.

The prosecution said Monney, Broni, Nkeboare and Adofo were a pensioner, car agent, and employees respectively residing at various suburbs in Accra.

In January 2024, Broni called Monney and requested to sell his unregistered Hyundai Elantra vehicle on Jiji.com for him.

The Court heard that Monney agreed, sent pictures of it to Broni and same were uploaded on Jiji.com.

On February 01, 2024, the complainant saw the advert and called the number displayed and was referred to another person.

The Court heard that the next day, before her mechanic could come, the alleged owner met with Monney and agreed to take off the for-sale stickers on the car in the presence of Nkeboare and Adofo to avoid any suspicion.

The prosecution said the mechanic demanded the car’s documents to aid him.

It said the alleged owner in “Kaftan” attire gave it to him in the presence of Monney, Nkeboare, and Adofo and after inspection, test driving was done together with Nkeboare, Adofo and the alleged car owner.

The Court heard that after inspection, the mechanic gave approval for the complainant to negotiate and buy it, where the alleged owner and complainant settled on GHC90,000 00 in the presence of Nkeboare and Adofo.

She then requested for bank details to do bank transfer, but it was rejected with the excuse by the alleged owner that he owed the bank.

The alleged owner asked another accomplice to accompany the complainant to Fidelity Bank, Kaneshie Branch to withdraw the GHC90,000.00.

The prosecution said she was later lured to a nearby shop where she met the alleged owner and another accomplice acting as a cashier, who was made to receive the full amount.

She was issued with a receipt and told that it would be stamped at Monney’s shop before the documents and the ignition keys would be handed over to her, the Court was told.

The prosecution said the alleged owner took her to Monney’s shop and as soon as they parked in front of it, he escaped with a waiting motorbike.

The prosecution continued that after defrauding the complainant, Monney told Broni that he had sold the car and instantly, Broni pulled down the for-sale details from Jiji.com.

The police said the case was still under investigation to trace and arrest the other accomplices.

GNA

