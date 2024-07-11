Soldier jailed, fined for beating wife 

By Joyce Danso

Accra, July 11, GNA – A 38-year-old soldier has been sentenced to one and half year’s imprisonment by the Gender Based Violence Court for beating up his wife over a message.

Richmond Kweku Lutterodt’s wife (name withheld) informed him that one Francis Atasi had come to the house urging him (Lutherodt) to expediate processes in his recruitment into the Ghana Armed Forces.

The accused person, now a convict, faced a charge of engaging in domestic violence – physical abuse.

He pleaded not guilty before the Court housed at the Police headquarters.

However, after the trial, the Court presided over by Dora Inkumsah Eshun found him guilty and convicted him accordingly.

The Court ordered Lutterodt to pay a fine of GHC5,400 in default serve six months imprisonment.

Also, he was ordered by the court to pay the medical bills of the victim, which was GHC6,464 per the receipts provided in court.

The Court ordered Lutterodt to compensate the victim with GHC6,000.

The prosecution led by Chief Inspector Opoku Aniagyei’s case was that the complainant is a 40-year-old musician residing at Kasoa.

Lutterodt also lived at Teshie Camp Barracks.

According to the prosecution, the complainant and Lutterodt were married and have lived together for the past six years without a child.

The prosecution said Lutterodt “is fond of beating the complainant without any provocation.”

In September 2021, the complainant alleged that one Francis Atasi came to inform her that, Lutterodt promised to recruit him into the Ghana Army and that the process was delaying so she should relay the information to him.

The prosecution said when the complainant delivered the message, Lutterodt took offence and beat her up mercilessly.

“The accused person further damped the complainant’s belongings into a kiosk in the middle of the house,” the prosecution added.

The Court heard that the complainant reported the matter to the Military Police and was referred to the Domestic Violence and Victims’ Support Unit (DOVVSU) Accra, where she was given a Police Medical form to seek medical care.

When the complainant furnished the Police with the medical report, Lutterodt was arrested.

GNA

