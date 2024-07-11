Ada West District: 1,497 candidates write BECE  

By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu

Sege-Ada, July 11, GNA – A total of 1,497 final-year junior high school pupils, comprising 809 males and 688 females, are sitting for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Ada West District of the Greater Accra Region.

The candidates, registered with 59 schools, are writing the exams at six centres: Addokope D/A Junior High School; Sege Community JHS No. 1; Koluedor D/A JHS; Lolonya D/A JHS; Anyamam Community JHS; and the Shalom Christian Academy, Nakomkope.

Mr Nathan Dennis Agbota, the Ada West District Examination Coordinator, told the Ghana News Agency that 617 males and 516 females, totaling 1133, were from 36 public schools, while 192 males and 172 females, making up 364 candidates, were from 23 private schools.

He said the first part of the exams went smoothly, with all invigilators, supervisors, and candidates conducting themselves very well.

No challenge or mishap was recorded, Mr Agbota said, expressing the hope of having a successful BECE in the area.

He disclosed that the candidates included four pregnant girls and two nursing mothers, while four absentees were recorded on the first day.

He urged all parents to refrain from visiting their children at the examination centres to avoid causing frustration and disruption, assuring that all candidates were under the care of their headteachers.

Mr. Agbota reminded teachers and headteachers of the requirement to stay at least 100 metres away from the examination centres.

