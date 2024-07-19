Technical universities urged to embrace innovative techniques in training  

By Dorothy Frances Ward

Kumasi, July 19, GNA – Dr Kwame Addo-Kufuor, the Chancellor of the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU), has charged technical universities to embrace innovative techniques in training their students.

The world, he said, had moved into the fourth industrial revolution, where rapid technological advancement was the order of the day.

Therefore, technical universities must take up the challenge and embrace innovative techniques of training and preparing students to meet the demands of the world.

They must assist the Government to advance its ambition of entrenching technical education and training in the country.

Dr Addo-Kufuor was speaking at the launch of the 70th Anniversary of the Kumasi Technical University, in Kumasi.

The anniversary is on the theme: “70-Years of Academic Excellence; Steering the Wheels of Technical and Vocational Education.”

Dr Addo-Kufour implored on the authorities of KsTU to strive to be a globally recognised institution of excellence and produce graduates with requisite knowledge and skills to support national development.

He reiterated the Governments’ commitment to supporting and provide modern facilities to technical and vocational training institutions and urged KsTU to remain steadfast in its ambition to become a world-class research oriented and technically focused university.

The anniversary, which had its logo unveiled last year, would be climaxed in April 2025, with events such as Faculty Exhibition and innovation, medical outreach, inter-faculty debates, durbar, launch of KsTU history book, and thanksgiving service.

Professor Gabriel Dwomoh, Vice-Chancellor of KsTU, said the University was established to provide quality education and to provide graduates who were not only skilled professionally but also responsible global citizens.

He said over years, the University had moved from a modest institution to a leading academic institution renowned for its cutting-edge research, innovative teaching methods and strong industrial partnerships.

“From groundbreaking research in engineering and technology to significant contributions in the field of science, mathematics and beyond,” he stated.

The University had been at the forefront of advancement that had shaped the world and remained committed to upholding those values and principles to expand its outreach and partnerships.

Prof Dwomoh said by strengthening ties with industry, government and other educational institutions, the University could create more dynamic and inclusive learning environment that would prepare students to meet the challenges and opportunities for the future.

Prof Ben Baffoe Bonney, the Chairman of the University Council, underscored the University’s pledge to remain resilient even in the face of challenges, to be able to advance its course.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

