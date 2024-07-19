Dr Mrs Rosemond Wilson heads WAEC 

By Joyce Danso

Accra, July 19, GNA- The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has appointed Dr. (Mrs.) Rosemond Wilson as its new Head of the Ghana National Office.

Dr. (Mrs.) Rosemond Wilson takes over from Mrs. Wendy E. Addy-Lamptey who has proceeded on statutory retirement.

A statement on the Council’s website said Dr. Wilson joined WAEC, Ghana in September 1997 and brought to her new appointment a wealth of expertise and experience gained in assessment over the past 27 years.

The statement said prior to her appointment as Head of the Ghana National Office, she was the acting Head of the Test Development Division, WAEC.

It said Dr Wilson’s professional career started in the early 1990s with appointments as Elective Mathematics Tutor at the Baidoo Bonsoe Senior High Technical School and later with Tarkwa Senior High School, all in the Western Region, Ghana.

Dr. Wilson joined WAEC, Ghana in 1997 and has since dedicated her professional life to the same organisation.

She started from humble beginnings as an officer with the Records and Aptitude Test Department and later as a Subject Officer for Mathematics.

The statement said over the past decade, Dr. Wilson held significant leadership and managerial positions in the Council.

These include headship of the Mathematics Section, Post Examinations Department and the Test Development Division (TDD).

Since joining the Council, she has made significant contributions through various initiatives aimed at improving the operational processes, quality and fairness of examinations.

Her career is marked by a proven ability to design, implement, and synergise test development and administration policies that improve productivity and deliver organisational results.

Dr Wilson’s stint with WAEC has been characterised by dedication, integrity, and strategic orientation towards organisational development.

It said her academic journey began at Holy Child Senior High School, Cape Coast, where she obtained the GCE Ordinary Level and Advanced Level Certificates.

She thereafter obtained a BSc. (Hons.) Mathematics from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, the statement said.

She holds two Master’s Degrees: an MSc. in Statistics and an M.A. in Measurement and Evaluation, from the University of Cape Coast.

She also holds a PhD. in Mathematics Education from the University of Education, Winneba.

Dr. Wilson has attended and presented papers on mathematics education and assessment at a number of conferences both locally and international.

In her new role as Head of the Ghana National Office, WAEC, Dr. Wilson is said to be thrilled to lead the Organisation with the focus on maintaining the highest standards in educational assessment.

Her vision is to help “make WAEC Ghana an organisation with an impeccable reputation for excellence,” the statement said.

It said she was committed to the implementation of innovative policies that would enhance the reliability and validity of examinations conducted by the Council.

The statement said Dr (Mrs) Wilson intended to deepen stakeholder engagement and collaboration by leveraging shared desire of ensuring “academic and moral excellence”.

Dr. (Mrs.) Wilson is married with two adult children.

