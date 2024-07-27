Residents urged to collaborate to eradicate malaria and dengue fever 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR), July 26, GNA-Residents in the Keta Municipality in the Volta Region have been urged to sleep under treated mosquito nets to prevent malaria and other related illnesses such as the newly discovered ‘Dengue fever’ to safeguard lives.

“Dengue fever, as well as malaria, are caused by a bite from mosquitoes, and to prevent them, one must empty coolers and other small containers of water at least once a week.”

Madam Dorah Kugbonu, a Public Health Promotion Officer at the Keta Municipal Health Directorate, told the Ghana News Agency that malaria and dengue fever were dangerous, urging all to adhere to the safety measures to prevent them.

She stated that even though the area had not recorded any cases of ‘dengue fever’, malaria cases continued to rise, which called for all necessary control measures.

Some preventive measures, she said, include applying aerosol during the day to ward off mosquito bites, wearing clothes that cover the whole body, and using mosquito repellents when resting.

Madam Kugbonu further stated that some notable symptoms of the newly discovered dengue fever include fever, headache, rashes, muscle and joint pains, nausea, and vomiting whilst more severe signs involved bleeding and shocks.

“It is always said that prevention is better than cure and the earlier we educate the public about ‘dengue fever’ and malaria, the better for all of us.”

Madam Kugbonu also indicated that when caring for anyone living with ‘dengue’ fever, one must ensure that the patient has full maximum rest, intake of adequate water, and sleeps under treated mosquito nets.

She urged all to visit the hospital whenever they sensed any unusual feeling or sicknesses.

Dengue virus is transmitted to humans through the bites of infected female mosquitoes, primarily the ‘Aedes aegypti mosquito’ whilst other species within the Aedes genus could also act as vectors.

