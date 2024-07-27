Healthcare delivery now closer to people in the Adaklu Wumenu Electoral Area  

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Adaklu Wumenu (V /R), July 26, GNA – Mr Christopher Galenkui, Assemblyman for Adaklu Wumenu Electoral Area, Friday stated that Healthcare delivery was now closer to people in the Electoral Area.

He noted that the area now has three health facilities serving the people.

Mr. Galenkui made this known in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Adaklu Wumenu in the Adaklu district.

He mentioned the health facilities as Adaklu Wumenu Health Centre which served Adaklu Wumenu and its satellite communities, Adaklu Dave Health Centre which served Dave and Adaklu Gbleve and Trafalgar Annex, formerly known as Princefield University served Adaklu Kpogadzi and its environs.

The Assemblyman stated that access to the Trafalgar Annex for the people was made possible by stakeholders in the Healthcare delivery in the Adaklu district and the leadership of the facility.

He entreated the people in the area to make good use of the facilities.

“Don’t wait until you are sick before you go to these facilities, regularly go and check your health status to enable the health professionals to detect and treat any disease that will destroy your system,” he advised the people.

Mr. Galenkui commended the leadership of Trafalgar Annex for making their facility available to the people.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

