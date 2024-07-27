Techiman South rabies cases now under control 

By Jerry Azanduna and Janice Quandzie

Techiman (BE/R), July 26, GNA – Rabies casualties in the Techiman South Municipality have now been curtailed in the Bono Region.

An analysis by the Veterinary Service Department revealed that the municipality recorded six deaths in 2019, nine deaths in 2020, nine deaths in 2021, 12 deaths in 2022, and zero deaths in 2023. The significant reduction was mainly due to the mass sensitization and vaccination efforts in 2022.

This was disclosed at a regional meeting for the Anti-Rabies campaign in the region, under a programme known as USAID/Ghana Accelerating Behaviour Change Activity, supported by Global Media Foundation.

The meeting aimed to create an action plan to address the spread of infectious diseases, especially rabies, in the district through the involvement of the District Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) team.

According to the analysis, the Techiman South Municipality’s high population rate, cultural diversities, and limited access to affordable rabies vaccines contributed to the prevalence of rabies cases and non-compliance of individuals to vaccinate their pets exacerbates the situation.

Mr. Solomon Otu, the Municipal Veterinary Officer, said all the deaths recorded in the previous years were preventable if individuals had adhered to the vaccination of their pets and sought medical attention promptly when infected.

He said the entire populace must be sensitive to rabies infections and that pet owners must prioritize regular vaccination of their pets to contain the disease in the Municipality.

Mr Otu called on the government and non-governmental organizations to support the cost of vaccines to minimize cases in the Municipality.

The District RCCE has set a goal to eliminate rabies and control the spread of emerging infectious diseases in Techiman South Municipality.

The team to achieve that outlined action plans and strategies, including public education, enforcing laws on pet ownership and vaccinations as well as collaborating with institutions to locate stray animals and identify pet owners with unvaccinated pets.

GNA

