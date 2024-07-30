Prof. Opoku-Agyemang embarks on a three-day tour of the Central Region

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, July 30, GNA – Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, running mate of Mr John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has embarked on a three-day campaign tour of the Central Region, commencing on Tuesday, July 30.

The tour would begin with a formal visit to the Central Regional House of Chiefs, where she would extend her courtesies and seek their blessings.

Subsequently, she would proceed to tour various constituencies within the region, engaging with traditional leaders, religious figures, market vendors, and other key stakeholders.

The crux of this campaign lies in fostering meaningful interactions with the people of the Central Region and advocating for the NDC’s steadfast commitment to the region’s advancement, and prosperity.

It is also to strengthen the party’s support base in the region in anticipation of the upcoming elections.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s presence is viewed as a strategic initiative aimed at attracting large numbers of floating voters and enhancing the overall welfare of the populace.

GNA

