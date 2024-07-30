Moroccan King grants 2,476 people Royal Pardon  

Accra, July 30, GNA-On the occasion of the Throne Day, His Majesty King Mohammed VI granted his pardon to 2,476 people, some of whom are in detention and others at liberty, sentenced by different courts of the Kingdom, indicates a press release from the Ministry of Justice.

According to the press release from the Ministry of Justice, 2,278 people in detention benefited from this Royal pardon as follows 171 prisoners were pardoned for fines and the remainder of their prison sentences, clemency on the remainder of the prison sentence for 2 prisoners and remission of prison sentence or term of imprisonment for 2,090 inmates.

There was also commutation from life to time for 15 prisoners, a total of 182 people were granted a Royal Pardon and are at liberty, including clemency on the prison sentence or its remainder for 45 people, 9 people were pardoned on the basis of a prison sentence with a fine, 121 people pardoned on a fine or its remainder and pardon on the sentence of imprisonment and fine in favour of 7 persons.

On this glorious occasion, His Majesty the King kindly granted His Grace to prisoners convicted in cases of extremism and terrorism.

These prisoners were granted Royal Approval after officially expressing their attachment to the constants and sacredness of the Nation and national institutions, revising their ideological orientations and rejecting extremism and terrorism.

There are 16 of them, distributed as follows pardon of the remaining prison sentence for 7 prisoners and

remission of the prison sentence for 9 prisoners.

The Royal Grace, a tradition renewed by His Majesty the King on every occasion, is considered a distinctive symbol of Morocco’s collective heritage. It sends a strong message about the importance of

compassion and forgiveness, values that strengthen the social fabric and promote harmony within the nation, highlighting the benevolence and empathy that characterize the reign of His Majesty the King.

An ancestral practice, Royal Grace is distinguished by its human yet eminently sovereign character, which rises above passing circumstances.

It is also the fruit of a culture of reconciliation and clemency rooted in the Kingdom’s millennia-old history, which is not subject to any foreign pressure, falling directly in line with a thousand-year-old tradition firmly rooted in the habits and customs of the Kingdom of Morocco.

Contrary to what certain hostile parties might assert or suggest, this benevolent gesture from the Sovereign is in no way the result of pressure or blackmail, but rather the result of His personal desire to see the beneficiaries reunited with their loved ones… provided that they are worthy of it, by beginning a responsible citizen life and by working to defend the sacred causes of the Nation.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

