Persons with Disabilities urged to promote peace during electioneering

By Philip Tengzu

Wa, (UW/R), July 30 GNA – Persons living with Disabilities (PWDs) in Wa have been called upon to be peace advocates before, during and after the 2024 elections since they would be worst affected in any incident of conflict or chaos.

The PWDs have also been urged to make peace their priority demand from their leaders, especially politicians since that was a necessity for their wellbeing, growth, and development.

Madam Kuurimah Umu Ibrahim, the Executive Director of Kuurimah Foundation, made the call during an engagement with some PWDs at a peace campaign at the Wa Central Market.

The Foundation took the initiative to engage selected communities and groups of people on the need for them to propagate peace wherever they found themselves, especially in this election season with its accompanying threats of violence.

“As persons living with visual, hearing, or walking impairments, you know better than anyone else the importance of peace.

If our country is in chaos, where will you run to when you can’t see the danger ahead? Where will you hide when you can’t hear the warning signs? Where will you go when you can’t walk to safety?” Madam Ibrahim explained.

She observed that successive governments in Ghana had virtually neglected the needs of PWDs, ignored their concerns, and overlooked their contributions to national development and social cohesion.

“You have been marginalised, excluded, and left behind. But I say to you today, no more! So, I urge you to demand peace from our leaders.”

Demand inclusivity, demand accessibility, and demand equal opportunities. Your vote is your power, use it wisely,” Madam Ibrahim stated.

She stressed the need for all hands-on deck to build a Ghana where every citizen, regardless of his or her ability status, could live in peace, dignity, and prosperity and a country where every person’s voice was heard, every need was met, and every person was valued.

Some PWDs who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during the peace campaign, said they recognized the need to take their safety very seriously by doing things that would enhance and promote peace in society.

“As we are sitting now, if there is chaos in Wa here or and people are running, I am not praying for that, but we will suffer most. We will be left behind.

“If you are a person living with a disability, when you go to the polling station and you are allowed to vote, after voting come back home, sit by your TV, or radio set and watch or listen to what is going on. Do not sit there,” Madam Zenabu Dauda, a PWD, said.

Mr Aminu Seidu, the Wa Municipal Public Relations Officer of the Federation of Persons Living with Disabilities, also appealed to the youth not to yield to the deceit of politicians to foment trouble during this electioneering.

The Foundation also held a similar event with the chiefs and people of Dorimon in the Wa West District.

