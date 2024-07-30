A 40-year-old fisherman drowns in Volta River in Adidome

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Adidome (V/R), July 30, GNA – A 40-year-old fisherman and diver, Lotsu Godson, has drowned in the Volta River at Adidome in the Volta Region.

His body was discovered floating on the River on Monday, after his family had been searching for him for three days.

Mr. Guggisberg Fiagbenu, the Assembly Member of Adidome Central, who is also the brother of the deceased, confirmed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the deceased was healthy and had no medical conditions, which could possibly be diagnosed to have led him to drowning in the river.

He said the family had been searching for the deceased everywhere after his sudden disappearance from home, until his body was found afloat.

“The police were notified, and the body was removed and taken to the morgue, but the experts there indicated that it was necessary we bury him as soon as possible,” he noted.

He lamented that the incident had left the family and many of his friends in a state of shock.”Our brother is an experienced fisherman and driver. He can dive and be under water for many minutes. So, we’re all shocked but there’s nothing to do now. He’s gone,” Mr Guggisberg sobs.

The Assembly Member, however, cautioned the fisherfolks in the area to be careful in their daily activities on the river to avert similar possible future occurrences.

According to the Adidome Police, no foul play was suspected from their assessment.

After receiving clearance from the Adidome Magistrate court, the family buried the mortal remains of the deceased on Monday night.

GNA

