Nestle Ghana rewards customers in NIDO Obatanpa Mo promotion  

Accra, July 26, GNA – Nestlé Ghana Limited has rewarded its loyal consumers through the NIDO Obatanpa Mo promotion grand draw.

The promotion is a token of the Company’s appreciation, recognising and rewarding devoted consumers for their unwavering support and loyalty to the NIDO brand.

It ran from May to July and received over 90,000 entries from across the country with more than 35,000 individuals rewarded through mini draws, a news brief said.

The grand prize winners for the promotion took home cash prizes, traditional kente clothes and refrigerators.

Three winners, Victoria Damoah Baffoe from the Ashanti Region, Bismark Adjei, Western Region and Victoria Obiri Yeboah also from the Ashanti Region won the overall grand prize of an all-expense-paid trip to Safari Valley Resort in Ghana and a 5,000 cedis stipend each.

Gilbert Tweneboah-Koduah Category Manager Dairy at Nestlé Ghana Ltd, said the promotion was a testament to the Company’s commitment to nurturing strong relationships with its valued consumers.

“The NIDO Obatanpa Mo promotion exemplifies Nestlé’s commitment to consumers and dedication to making a positive impact in their lives.

“The well-deserved retreat at Safari Valley Resort will provide mothers and mother figures and their families an opportunity to relax and rejuvenate amidst the serene beauty of the resort,” he added.

