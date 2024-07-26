Assemblyman distributes items from Church to three communities in his area  

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Adaklu Torda (V /R), July 26, GNA – Mr. Belove Akpalu, Assemblyman for Adaklu Torda Electoral Area in the Adaklu district Thursday distributed items donated by The Redeemed Christian Church of God to three communities in his Electoral Area.

The items include 25 desktop computers and 80 bags of one kilogram of rice.

The beneficiary communities are Adaklu Torda, Adaklu Kpodzi and Adaklu Akatsixoe.

Adaklu Kpodzi Evangelical Presbyterian Basic School received seven computers, Adaklu Akatsixoe District Assembly (D/A) Basic School, and Adaklu Torda D/A Basic School, 15 computers each.

One computer was given to Honugo D/A Basic School upon a special appeal from the authorities of the school.

Adaklu Kpodzi, Adaklu Akatsixoe and Adaklu Torda communities received 25, 10 and 44 bags of rice respectively.

Mr. Akpalu thanked the Redeemed Christian Church of God for coming to the aid of the communities.

He said the items came at an opportune time, especially the computers, as it would enhance the teaching of Information Communication Technology in the schools.

Mr Akpalu appealed to the teachers to use the computers for their intended purpose.

“I hope these computers will not gather dust but will be used for their intended purpose,” he stated.

He also advised them to supervise the children in handling them to prolong their lifespan.

Mr. Akpalu appealed to churches and philanthropists, especially citizens from the area to emulate the shining example of RCCG and come to the aid of the schools.

GNA

